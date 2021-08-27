A Hampton hotel is facing new lawsuits over a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak three years ago that killed two people and sickened dozens of others.
Four additional suits were filed this week against Sands Resort Management Co. Inc. and its representatives by people who stayed at the hotel at 32 Ashworth Ave. and were later diagnosed with the disease.
The Sands Resort was already facing lawsuits by more than a dozen people who became sick during their stay in the summer of 2018 and took legal action in the months that followed.
The litigation in those cases is ongoing and no settlements have been reached.
The latest suits were brought by Lisa M. Fitzherbert of Pelham, Mass., Kristin Foley of Wales, Mass., Kimberly M. Jablonski of Wilbraham, Mass., and Todd M. Morris of South Glen Falls, N.Y.
The four former guests all claim that they inhaled and ingested the bacteria that was present in the potable water system.
Fitzherbert, Foley and Jablonski claim they began feeling sick at the end of their stay in August 2018 and experienced shortness of breath, coughing, lethargy, headaches, vomiting, fever and weakness.
Morris also fell ill, although his suit doesn’t list the symptoms he experienced.
According to state health officials, the hot tub at the Sands Resort was the source of the illness that sickened visitors between June and August 2018.
The disease is a type of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria and is acquired from breathing in small drops of water that contain the bacteria.
The state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control reported that 49 people had suffered from confirmed, probable or suspected cases of legionellosis during their investigation. Two of those who became infected died from the disease, officials said at the time.
A state report on an investigation into the outbreak found that “inadequate maintenance” of the hot tub and “other conditions within the facility, such as low hot water temperatures, may have favored the growth of legionella bacteria.”
In the new suits filed in Rockingham County Superior Court, the guests all claim that because of their illness they sustained damages that include medical expenses along with “severe pain and mental suffering, and substantial inconvenience” while they were sick.
The resort has denied that it was negligent and has disputed many of the allegations in the initial lawsuits.
While the majority of those who were ill had stayed at the resort, some were not actual guests but became sick because they were in the vicinity of the hotel. One man who filed suit in 2019 was a guest at another hotel, but claimed he drove by and walked in the area of the Sands Resort and inhaled steam and/or vapors carrying the bacteria from vents at the hotel.