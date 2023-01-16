Adam Montgomery hearing

Jesse O’Neill, right, consults with fellow Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati during a court hearing for Adam Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court in September.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The prosecutor handling the Harmony Montgomery case and other high-profile Manchester crimes is leaving his job with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office for a more lucrative job in the private sector.

Jesse O’Neill, a senior assistant attorney general, said he will leave the AG’s office next month for a job in civil litigation with the McLane Middleton law firm.

Kayla Montgomery Bail Hearing
Buy Now

Senior Assistant Attorney General Jesse O’Neill takes questions following a bail hearing for Kayla Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday.