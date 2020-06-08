The former administrative and payroll assistant for the Harrisville Board of Selectmen pleaded guilty Monday to using the town’s debit card for beer and cigarette purchases.
Andrea Walker, 38, of Keene, was sentenced to 180 days in the Cheshire House of Corrections after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft by unauthorized taking. Walker will not go to jail, but instead will have that sentence suspended one year while she serves probation. An additional theft charge, as well as a credit card fraud charge, were both dropped as part of Walker’s plea agreement.
Walker is also ordered to pay back the town more than $1,400 in restitution. She allegedly used the town’s debit card to buy beer, wine, cigarettes, toys and video games, according to the affidavit filed in court.
Walker is no longer employed by Harrisville. Her sister, Angela Hendrickson, who had been Walker’s superviser as the secretary for the board, is also no longer employed by the town, but that is not related to this case, according to Selectman Jay Jacobs.
Jacobs went to police early last year after officials in town started noticing debit card activity, but no receipts. Walker had the card to make small purchases for the office, such as office supplies, according to the affidavit filed by State Police Detective Michael Anger.
Walker had worked for the town for several years when selectmen became suspicious of her debit card activity, according to Anger’s affidavit. Police went through the records and found several instances of Walker using the debit card at Walmart in Keene and a 7-Eleven store in Keene to make purchases for herself, according to Anger.
The bulk of the questionable purchases started in late December of 2018, and were noticed by town officials in January of 2019, according to Anger. There were others in May and November of 2018 at gas stations and grocery stores, according to the affidavit.
At one point in January of 2019, Hendrickson sent several emails to her sister about the debit card, asking her when it would be returned and asking about cash that needed to be returned to the town, according to Anger.
As part of Walker’s duties, she was required to take the cash the town generated from its recycling program and purchase money orders made out to the town, according to Anger’s affidavit. Instead, according to Anger, Walker would keep a portion of the cash for herself.
Walker is also ordered to serve 40 hours of community service as part of her sentence.