FILE PHOTO: Harvard University stands in Cambridge

A sign points the way to the Harvard College Admissions Visitors Center at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

 BRIAN SNYDER

The U.S. Education Department's Office for Civil Rights is investigating whether Harvard racially discriminates by favoring applicants with ties to donors and alumni in its admissions process, according to a letter from the agency.

The probe comes in response to a complaint filed on July 3 by three civil rights groups, who argued that Harvard College's preference for "legacy" undergraduate applicants overwhelmingly benefits white students, violating a law that bans race discrimination for programs receiving federal funds, as do virtually all U.S. colleges and universities.