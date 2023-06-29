Demonstrators protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down race-conscious student admissions programs, in Washington

Demonstrators set up signs outside the United States Supreme Court to protest the Court's decision to strike down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2023. 

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Harvard University said on Thursday it will comply with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down its race-conscious student admissions programs in a way that will preserve its values on diversity and opportunity in higher education.

"We will certainly comply with the Court’s decision," the prestigious university said in a statement.