A federal jury in Virginia on Tuesday awarded $3,685 to an Army lieutenant who had asked for $1 million, alleging in a lawsuit that he was threatened, assaulted and falsely imprisoned during a 2020 traffic stop in which police officers pepper-sprayed him, held him at gunpoint and told him he "should be" afraid of them.

Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the Army, was driving his new SUV on Dec. 5, 2020, when he was pulled over for not having permanent license plates installed. As it was dark and he was on a major roadway, he slowed down and waited until he came across a brightly lit gas station, Nazario said in the lawsuit filed last year in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.