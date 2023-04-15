FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington

The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2023.  

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ/REUTERS

LANCASTER, Pa. - As a part-time mail carrier in this rural stretch of central Pennsylvania, Gerald Groff knew he would have to be flexible, filling in for full-time colleagues on holidays and weekends.

The U.S. Postal Service position seemed ideal, a respected role in the community where Groff grew up and, since there is no Sunday mail delivery, days off to worship on the Christian Sabbath. His route took him past his great uncle's tomato farm, the horse-drawn buggies of the local Amish community and the Mennonite Church where he attended Bible school as a kid.