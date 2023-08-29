EPA

The Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribal Wetlands in Fallon, Nevada.

 Washington Post photo by Salwan Georges

The Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it has revised a key rule to comply with a sweeping U.S. Supreme Court ruling from earlier this year, which could strip federal protections from up to 63% of the nation's wetlands.

In a final rule issued Tuesday, the EPA and the Department of the Army changed parts of the previous definition of "waters of the United States" to align with the Supreme Court's decision, which weakened the federal agencies' power to regulate the nation's waterways.