A clerical error will likely upend a guilty plea that sent a Manchester father to prison for 15 years for the abuse of his two young children in what police described at the time as a hellhole, according to court documents.
While the father, James Grenier, remains in prison, his public defender and a prosecutor have filed paperwork with Superior Court Judge Amy Messer saying that he should be able to back out of his 2017 guilty plea because of ineffective counsel.
The issue: Grenier wasn’t informed that once his 15- to 30-year sentence is completed, he will have to register as a child offender. The defense lawyer who handled his original case, Paul Garrity, has said he was not aware that adults convicted of serious harm against children land on the registry, which is overwhelmingly used for child sex offenders.
No mention of the registry was made when now-retired Judge Gillian Abramson accepted Grenier’s guilty plea in 2017 and added five additional years to the sentence. Grenier found out about the registry requirement from prison officials, he claims in court filings.
Police had called the Quirin Street apartment where Grenier lived with his wife a hellhole.
On Nov. 21, 2016, police found the couple’s 2-year-old daughter shivering naked in a crib with no clothes, diaper or blanket. The crib was surrounded by feces, and the smell of dog and human waste was overwhelming, police said at the time.
In another bedroom, the toddler’s 4-year-old brother at least had a blanket. But a makeshift harness kept him restrained to the bed. Human and dog feces were on the floor and wall.
Police cut a portion of the urine and feces-soaked mattress for evidence, but abandoned any collection after determining it was a biohazard, according to court records. The couple admitted striking the children with a wooden paddle.
Grenier pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal restraint and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The following year, Abramson sentenced Grenier’s wife, Samantha Grenier, to the same 15- to 30-year prison term. Samantha Grenier has filed similar requests in her case, but most of those have been denied.
Six months after sentencing, Grenier returned to court and tried to revoke his guilty plea, arguing he had a learning disorder. Abramson denied it.
Then last year, he filed paperwork by himself claiming ineffective counsel because of the registry requirement.
Judge Messer, who considered that case, cited New Hampshire Supreme Court rulings that determined the sex-offender registry amounts to a form of punishment. Messer said Grenier should have been informed of the registration requirement when he pleaded guilty.
“Registration is so intimately related to the criminal process that failure to advise about it could constitute ineffective assistance of counsel,” Messer wrote last February.
She appointed public defender Julian Jefferson to Grenier’s case. In early September, Jefferson filed a 24-page request to vacate the sentence and withdraw the guilty plea.
Ten days later, Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney David Jenkins wrote that defense attorney Garrity provided effective counsel “in all except one thing, advising (Grenier) that as a consequence of his conviction of the enhanced felo ny charge of criminal restraint, (Grenier) would become a Tier III offender against children.”
The prosecutor agreed to withdraw the plea for that narrow reason. Since then, Messer has held two meetings with Jenkins and Jefferson to discuss progress in the case.
The judge has yet to issue an order formally vacating the sentence and withdrawing the plea.