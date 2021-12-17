Henniker man was building pipe bomb, jury decides Staff Report Dec 17, 2021 Dec 17, 2021 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Henniker man faces up to 10 years in prison after a federal jury Thursday found him guilty of possessing a destructive device police said were the components for a pipe bomb.James Leonard, 36, is scheduled to be sentenced March 28.Leonard was on trial on a single charge of possession of a firearm that must be registered under the National Firearms Act.Federal law requires the registration of certain firearms such as machine guns, sawed-off shotguns and destructive devices.During the three-day trial, Leonard said he had intended to create fireworks.Police said they smelled marijuana when they answered a call of shouting and wall banging at a condo he was renting on June 12, 2018.Although Leonard answered questions, he refused to let police search the condo.Police later obtained and executed a search warrant. During the search, they located marijuana and the component parts for a pipe bomb. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Supreme Court boots marital master from case, cites vulgar, offensive comments DWI License Revocations State Supreme Court allows Concord police to keep the wraps on covert communications tool Mistrial declared as jury can't reach decision in Saint Anselm College rape trial Diocese starts to release information about its canon-law expert Jury will decide if man was building fireworks show or a pipe bomb Despite vulgar speech, marital master remains on case Plea bargain ends jury trial that hinged on self defense: gun vs. brass knuckles Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's rights Threat and BB gun leads to weapons conviction Request News Coverage