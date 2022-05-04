CONCORD — Lawyers for New Hampshire’s legislative leaders urged the state’s highest court to stay out of the State House battle over redrawing election districts for New Hampshire’s two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
During oral arguments Wednesday, former House Speaker Terie Norelli’s lawyer and one for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire insisted that the Supreme Court has the duty to step in and draw a new redistricting map if a consensus does not emerge.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald got lawyers on both sides to concede the issue is likely at an “impasse” if Gov. Chris Sununu and top GOP lawmakers are unable to reach agreement by May 27 on those new boundaries to comply with population changes from the 2020 Census.
MacDonald said it would be pivotal to have such a map, court-drawn or otherwise, in time for the June 1 opening date for 2022 candidates to file for office.
Rich Lehmann, legal counsel for the state Senate, said the state court does not have jurisdiction over congressional redistricting and any court opinion on this matter would have to come from the U.S. District Court in Concord.
Associate Justice James Bassett said if this disagreement persists, Secretary of State David Scanlan has the legal authority to schedule a second, later candidate filing period for those running for Congress.
The state could also print a ballot with all primary races except for the congressional races, and then print a separate ballot once that issue is resolved, he said.
Assistant Attorney General Myles Matteson said the state dealt with separate filing periods when there were disputes over legislative districts two decades ago.
Matteson told the court that state election officials would prefer not to deal with that scenario.
Samuel Garland, the state’s solicitor representing Attorney General John Formella, said the state would rather the court allow the current congressional maps to be used than for the judicial branch to try and act as an arbitrator over the matter.
“Even if there were an impasse, this court should not intervene,” Garland said. “The proper forum to solve this problem before the next election is the Legislature.”
But John Devaney, Norelli’s lawyer, said there’s a difference of roughly 17,000 residents between the two districts, which is a deviation of 2.6%.
No federal court in recent times has upheld a congressional redistricting map that had a larger deviation than .7%, he said.
“The deviation we have right now is more than three times greater than what courts have allowed,” Devaney said.
Sununu told reporters he remains hopeful he can reach common ground with lawmakers, but repeated his opposition to the latest redistricting map, which goes to the House of Representatives for a final vote Thursday.
Latest plan puts Kuster, Pappas in same district
The plan (SB 200) moves nearly half a million residents from one district to the other and would put the state’s two members of the U.S. House, Democrats Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, into the same district.
“Let’s make both districts competitive,” Sununu said. “Sure, one district is going to be a little bit more Republican and the other more Democratic but this latest proposal goes way beyond that.”
Candidates for Congress have to live in the home state, but not necessarily in the same district.
The governor said creating two districts that are partisan leaning would mean incumbents would likely provide lower quality constituent service since it would be much harder to unseat them.
Under the pending House GOP map, Concord and Franklin would be moved into the 1st District, and Rochester, Somersworth, Dover and Portsmouth would go from the 1st District to the 2nd.
House Democrats have failed to get enough support for their plan that only would move the Republican town of Hampstead from the 1st District to the 2nd.
The governor said the court likely got involved in this matter out of concern with the election calendar.
It’s within the court’s right to try and become a backstop if there is no agreement reached at the State House, he said.
“My hope is that the justices would follow the rules of law and not politicize things and usually our courts are pretty good at that,” Sununu added.
Lawyers for both sides agreed that ballots need to be printed by July 30 in time to be sent out to overseas voters and comply with a federal law.