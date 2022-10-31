Hillsborough County has paid $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a prosecutor fired three years ago as political turmoil enveloped criminal prosecutions in the state’s largest county.

The payment ends claims of wrongful termination lawsuit brought by Donald Topham, a prosecutor fired in October 2019 by former Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon. Conlon, a Democrat who was in his first term, fired Topham shortly after then-Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano and his chief deputy complained about a plea bargain that involved the death of a child who was exposed to his parent’s drugs.