Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon, whose office was taken over five months ago by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, said he is ready to resume full control of the state’s largest office of prosecutors, though others say nagging issues persist.
Among the problems still plaguing the office are high turnover and a system that several defense lawyers said is stifled by micromanagement and fear.
In early September, MacDonald took the unprecedented step of assuming control of prosecutions — the office’s main function — after Manchester police criticized a plea bargain in a case involving a child overdose death.
Rather than resign, Conlon — who has no experience in criminal law — stayed on, focusing on administration of the office that has a $5.8 million budget.
During an hourlong interview last week, Conlon said he has filled vacancies with experienced prosecutors, restored communication with police departments, implemented policies and increased resources for the office, including five new slots for prosecutors.
He said he also has undergone training in criminal prosecutions.
Is he ready to assume full control again?
“Absolutely,” said Conlon, a Democrat elected to the job in 2018.
But asked whether it’s time for MacDonald to return the office to local control, Conlon demurred. “That’s not a question for me.”
Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said the office is not ready to be turned over. She wouldn’t specifically answer the question of whether Conlon is ready to resume command.
She said her office and police chiefs are working with Conlon to organize the office into units — for example, narcotics and sex crimes — headed by experienced prosecutors.
“Everyone wants to see this office succeed, because when that office succeeds that means justice for victims and justice for people accused of crimes,” said Young, who used to be a Hillsborough County prosecutor.
MacDonald took over after Manchester police harshly condemned a plea bargain in a case involving a child’s drug overdose death — 5 to 10 years with a provision for drug treatment — as too lenient.
As many as three attorney general prosecutors worked in the office following the takeover by MacDonald, a Republican appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu. Now, it is basically down to one — David Rotman, an experienced county prosecutor whose job had been to train county prosecutors throughout the state.
Young said not a day goes by that her office doesn’t consider the progress in Hillsborough County and whether her office is ready to relinquish its role. But she wouldn’t commit that it would be turned over by the elections in November.
Andru Volinsky, a lawyer and executive councilor who played a role in blocking a key part of MacDonald’s takeover plan, said it’s time to return all responsibilities to Conlon.
“Conlon is a duly elected county attorney. He won the election fair and square,” said Volinksy, a Democrat who is running for governor. He said MacDonald’s office should still provide support and training to the office, as well as to county attorney offices across the state.
Lawyers: Office struggling
Three defense attorneys who spoke to the New Hampshire Union Leader described a struggling office.
Plea bargains, the means by which most cases are resolved, are bogged down by reviews and input from three outside groups — the police, the victim-witness office and the Attorney General’s office, the defense attorneys said.
“The county attorneys have three bosses, and none are Michael Conlon,” one said.
The defense attorneys, two of whom have experience as prosecutors, spoke on the condition of anonymity. Two Hillsborough County prosecutors invited to comment considered the offer but eventually declined.
Conlon’s prosecutors are frustrated with the current system, but they don’t push back, the three defense attorneys said.
They recall Conlon’s decision to fire Donald Topham, a prosecutor and experienced trial attorney, after the plea bargain that angered police.
“They (the prosecutors) are terrified,” a defense lawyer said. “There’s a climate of fear in the office,” one defense lawyer said. “Everyone is looking for another job, and when they find one, they leave.”
Defense: Pleas a problem
The defense attorneys said the outsiders who weigh in on plea deals lack experience and knowledge of the system. They offer opinions without knowing the strength of witness testimony, nuances of the law or a judge’s sentencing habits.
Deadlines for plea bargains are missed, juries are called and sit needlessly, only to be sent home when a deal is OK’d at the last minute, they say.
On Wednesday, an unusually large number of final pretrial hearings — 11 — were on the Hillsborough North court docket, and a trial was taking place. The court usually hosts two or three trials a month.
Bench conferences — at which judges discuss timetables and plea bargains with prosecutors and defense lawyers — commonly include victim-witness advocates, which doesn’t happen in other courts.
Young said victim-witness advocates do not normally take part in bench conferences when she’s the prosecutor.
Up-to-date statistics weren’t available, but the New Hampshire Judicial Council reported that in 2018 it took an average of 151 days, roughly five months, to resolve cases in the Hillsborough North Superior Court and 192 days in Hillsborough South. Those stats were comparable to other counties that provided data.
Prosecutor: System working
Conlon gave no apologies for the new system. He said he wants police to be aware of the outcome of the cases that his office prosecutes, but he stressed that doesn’t mean they can veto plea deals. He also had no issue with a victim-witness advocate conferring with the judge and lawyers in a case.
“It sounds like they’re doing their job,” he said. Young said the system defense lawyers are complaining about takes place in most courts.
But Conlon was uncertain how involved he will be in reviewing plea offers if he resumes full control of the office. Currently, MacDonald’s prosecutors sign off on all Class A felonies and any crimes with direct victims, such as assaults, Conlon told county commissioners, according to meeting minutes.
Conlon said he hasn’t discussed with MacDonald’s office how he would fill that role.
“There will absolutely be an increased level of supervision compared to what there was when I walked in the office door, which was the direction I was heading in anyways,” Conlon said.
Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said he is happy to see prosecutors keep detectives up to date on trial preparation, plea deals and case progress.
“We’re starting to see that come together. They needed more experience in that office, and that’s what the attorney general offered,” Capano said.
Turnover and morale
During Conlon’s first eight months, three prosecutors left the office and one died. In MacDonald’s six months, another four left the office, including Topham.
Conlon said morale suffered once MacDonald took over, but he said that is improving. He engineered a 23% budget increase, which funded three new prosecutors and additional secretaries and victim-witness advocates.
Those additional employees — there are so many now that he is experiencing a space problem — are reducing the crushing caseload on prosecutors. That improves morale and provides stability, he said. He described the mood in the office as “restrained optimism.”
He said his four recent hires all have experience as prosecutors.
Next task: politics
Conlon was elected two years ago in a Democratic sweep, beating a Republican incumbent who lacked significant experience and also was receiving critical memos from MacDonald.
Conlon endeared himself to Democrats when he refused to step down and instead awkwardly embraced the takeover. He credited MacDonald, a Republican, for providing the resources he had asked for. He said it is his job to make sure MacDonald succeeds.
Within weeks, the Democrat-controlled Executive Council rejected MacDonald’s pick to run the office, former Manchester Police Chief David Mara.
It was the second blow for MacDonald; two months earlier, the Executive Council had rejected him for chief justice of the Supreme Court.
“Falsely claiming a criminal justice and a criminal safety threat was inappropriate and proved not to be the case,” Volinsky said.
He said the move was not surprising. Across the nation, police complain when a prosecutor gets elected who brings a different approach to criminal justice.
“There’s a distinct difference in responsibility between police chiefs and prosecutors,” he said. The better way to resolve the conflicts is not with a news conference, Volinsky said.
Asked what he thought about the Executive Council’s vote on Mara, Conlon took a long pause.
“I think I’m going to leave that one alone. No comment,” he said. “I want to add I have nothing bad to say about David Mara.”
Conlon said he has made up his mind about seeking reelection but is not ready to announce his decision. One Republican, John Coughlin, a retired judge and former Hillsborough County Attorney, has announced plans to run.
Exit strategy
So is it time for MacDonald to leave?
Young talked about stabilizing the office and the need for Conlon to fill open slots.
Conlon said two positions are unfilled, and he is interviewing a candidate for one of them.
Meanwhile, he has become involved in some prosecutorial functions, working out issues such as obtaining experts, transcripts and subpoenas for his prosecutors. He also facilitates the review of the plea bargains, he said.
“I want the Attorney General’s office to be successful here, make the changes and recommendations that are appropriate, move forward to implementation, and then move on,” he said.
“Whatever problem the attorney general thought there was here, they haven’t solved it, other than everyone’s talking to the cops,” said one of the defense lawyers. When Mara didn’t get the job, MacDonald didn’t know what to do, the lawyer said.
“They didn’t have a Plan B.They don’t have an exit strategy,” another lawyer said.
Volinsky said he doesn’t know when MacDonald will leave, but noted the attorney general has his own problems with resources and turnover.
Capano said he couldn’t answer the question.
“They’ll pull out when they see things are able to function on their own,” he said.