Hillsborough County Superior Court-South’s Adult Drug Court has been named one of just 10 national mentor treatment courts by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals and the U.S. Department of Justice.
The program, which is administered in partnership with Greater Nashua Mental Health, will receive an award marking the distinction on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua.
National mentor courts are exemplary treatment courts selected to serve a two-year term as model programs to assist new or growing courts. These top-tier programs follow evidence-based best practices and play a significant role in national training, technical assistance, and research efforts.
As part of the mentor court network for 2022-24, the Drug Court in Nashua will help develop, identify, and test national best practices and provide technical assistance to jurisdictions interested implementing an adult drug treatment court including hosting site visits by team members from other jurisdictions around the country. (All site visits will be conducted virtually in 2022.)
“It is a great honor to recognize this court as one of only 10 mentor courts in the country,” said NADCP Chief of Training and Research Carolyn Hardin. “This program is a shining example of how a combination of accountability and treatment can save lives, reunite families, and make the community safer. As a mentor court, this program is helping to transform our justice system and leading countless people who might otherwise be incarcerated into lives of long-term recovery.”
There are now nearly 4,000 treatment courts nationwide, considered the cornerstone of justice reform.
Greater Nashua Mental Health has been providing treatment instead of incarceration since 2014 to individuals who have experienced multiple incidents of involvement with the justice system.
Since then, a total of 212 clients have been served by the treatment program.