Attempted-murder suspect Dale Holloway Jr. once again pleaded with a judge on Wednesday to release him on bail. Once again, a judge said no.
Holloway has been jailed since October 2019. He was arrested days after the shooting of two people at a Pelham church wedding.
He appeared in a Hillsborough County Superior Court video hookup from Valley Street jail, where he is held without bail.
Ostensibly, the hearing was about whether he would keep his two lawyers, Donna Brown and Brian Lee.
When Judge Diane Nicolosi asked Holloway if he was satisfied with his lawyers, he asked her to grant him cash bail. He complained that others who committed serious crimes were released on bail, and he said his asthma puts him at risk for COVID-19.
"This is life and death. If I catch the virus, I die," he said.
Nicolosi encouraged him to focus on his own case and not that of others. She told Holloway he's lucky to have Brown and Lee for lawyers and encouraged him not to fire them.
In April, a Nashua judge rejected Holloway's request for bail in the church shooting case. He is accused of brutally beating his lawyer at the Valley Street jail.
He is scheduled for trial on the Manchester charge in November.