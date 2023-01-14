MANCHESTER -- The city’s promise to delay evacuating the "tent city" at the corner of Manchester and Pine streets until the end of the day on Tuesday came as cold comfort to Kayla and James West, a married couple who have lived there for two months, in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter.
The city’s offer came at hearing Friday, hours after the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit seeking a court ruling to prevent the city from evicting occupants of the homeless encampment on Jan. 17, which could occur any time after midnight.
“It was just such a rush. Everything we own is in the tent. To pack up everything so quickly without knowing where we’re going is so stressful,” said Kayla West, who attended the hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester with about five other encampment residents. “Every time we ask (police) where we can go, the answer is ‘Out of sight, out of mind,' or ‘Maybe try Londonderry.’"
On Jan. 13, hours after the ACLU’s filing, Judge John Kissinger postponed issuing any order until Tuesday. The lawsuit is brought by two people -- one who lives at the encampment, the other, a homeless advocate. ACLU-NH is requesting a stay until shelter that meets the city's legal definition can be found.
After hearing testimony by ACLU-NH and the attorney representing the City of Manchester, Kissinger said he needed more time to consider the issues involved.
ACLU-NH maintains that the Cashin Senior Center doesn’t meet the definition of shelter in the city’s ordinances and is a violation of the Constitutional rights in the Eighth Amendment. Uprooting unsheltered individuals in winter without a stable 24-hour alternative amounts to cruel and unusual action, Gilles Bissonette, legal director of ACLU-NH, said at the hearing.
“If these individuals are evicted right north of a holiday, where do they go?” said Bissonnette. “The Cashin Center is a warming station where individuals can stay overnight between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. It’s not a shelter under administrative rules that define what shelters are:" safe, heated places that provide beds, meals and showers.
“This is not adequate to justify eviction of these individuals. There is nowhere for them to go so they can lie like the human beings they are.”
Guaranteed 24-hour access is part of the requirement, he said, and by clearing out the tents and occupants without a safe and suitable destination, “We are going to perpetuate the cycle of chasing individuals from one place to another. All I’m asking for is a pause.
“You can’t criminalize sleeping and being in public as an unhoused individual if there is not shelter space available,” he said. “This eviction makes them less safe.”
The city’s attorney, Mark Rouvalis of McLane Middleton, argued that the combination of available services at 1269 Café, which provides meals, showers and laundry facilities on weekdays, plus the Cashin Center, which offers sleeping quarters every night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., constitutes a safer and more humane alternative to living outdoors in winter.
The city is doing all it can to solve a dangerous crisis of homelessness in the city, Rouvalis said.
“The city is saying, ‘I have space to keep you safe and warm at night,’” he said. "Don't let perfect be the enemy of good."
The encampment results in “occupation of city property by people in tents who are creating dangerous conditions for others, neighbors and themselves.”
“To tell someone in the middle of a New Hampshire winter, ‘Sorry, you have to leave and find somewhere else to go,' why is that not irreparable harm?” Judge Kissinger said.
“There have been 380 police calls to this location since late November,” said Rouvalis. “There are needles around. We’ve had a man leaving a tent on fire." The city is doing its "level best" to keep people safe.
“Under state law, no one, not the plaintiff’s council or you, has the right to camp on public property unless the government who owns it give them permission,” he said.
Three beds were available at the FiT shelter Thursday night, and 31 were available at the Cashin Center, Rouvalis said.
Since October, the lineup of tents outside the FiT shelter has housed roughly 50 individuals who do not have dependable shelter beds or round-the-clock alternatives. The Cashin Senior Center, which opened as a temporary emergency sleep space last weekend, is not intended to be a permanent solution.
“Lugging your stuff around all day long is exhausting,” said Kayla West. As of Friday, the couple had not tried the Cashin Center.
Safety officials, local business owners and nearby residents have bemoaned trash, drug use, sex in public, fires that have started in tents, and fights that have erupted at the roadside encampment in downtown Manchester.
James West said police were called more often before the encampment started in the fall. The area has experienced longstanding problems with drug use and crime, he said, and the 24-hour presence of officers outside the encampment has made it safer.
“I’ve had officers thank me for cleaning up the space,” West said. “Some people are just dirty. It’s individualized. Just to say get rid of them” is extreme and unjust.
“There are no riots,” said Dennis Higgins, an encampment resident, and a plaintiff in the ACLU’s suit. “As far as active calls, there were more last year without the encampment. The fire department was there three times a day.”
In the four hours between when 1269 Café closes and the Cashin Center opens at 7 p.m., homeless people are sleeping and living outside, and carting their belongings. “It’s raining, where do you go?” said Higgins. “It’s Saturday, where do you go?”
The audience at Friday's hearing included at least six homeless people. Sitting across the aisle were police and fire officials and members of city government, including city solicitor Emily Rice, who declined to comment.
“Lost in the argument today was that nobody mentioned the business and property owners that are being impacted by the public drugs, sex and alcohol used on sidewalks in front of their businesses,” said Alderman-at-Large Joe Kelly Levasseur. “There’s a gang of people who don’t have respect for the law living amongst people who have taken over the sidewalk. The homelessness is a distraction for how good this city really is. The fact that they disrespect the law means we’re left with this big mess to clean up.”
At an emergency meeting Friday night, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to dedicate nearly $900,000 toward creating homeless services – with additional shelter space a priority.
Under current plans, the Tirrell House on Brook Street will become a women’s shelter staffed by the YMCA. The city is considering leasing a building on Canal Street, the former city bus station, as a temporary shelter with 40 beds. Three or four locations in Manchester are under consideration for a permanent shelter.
“It’s insulting for the ACLU to go after Manchester when we’re doing everything we can,” said Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh. “The city’s trying to solve a problem that’s a statewide issue. To have use our resources to fight a court case is upsetting.”