Homeless Hearing

MANCHESTER -- The city’s promise to delay evacuating the "tent city" at the corner of Manchester and Pine streets until the end of the day on Tuesday came as cold comfort to Kayla and James West, a married couple who have lived there for two months, in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter.

The city’s offer came at hearing Friday, hours after the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit seeking a court ruling to prevent the city from evicting occupants of the homeless encampment on Jan. 17, which could occur any time after midnight.