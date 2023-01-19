A Hillsborough County grand jury has brought formal criminal charges against Alexandra Eckersley, the homeless woman accused of abandoning her newborn infant in a cold tent the day after Christmas.

The three felony indictments likely will short-circuit plans by Eckersley’s public defender for a hearing next Friday. Kim Kossick had hoped to call witnesses and challenge the police narrative of what happened in the early hours of Dec. 26 near the West Side Ice Arena.