A homeless woman accused of leaving her hours-old baby alone in her Manchester tent was fearful of losing the tent, so she misdirected a police search away from the site, according a police affidavit filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Alexandra Eckersley, 26, daughter of former Red Sox pitching great Dennis Eckersley, and her boyfriend also decided to turn off the propane heat in the tent, which sheltered the baby, while they waited outside for an ambulance, according to the document.

Nicolosi presides
Buy Now

Judge Diane Nicolosi presides at the arraignment of Alexandra Eckersley. Nicolosi said Eckersley could be released into a residential drug treatment program or post $3,000 cash bail, on condition that she live with her parents or at a sober home 

Reporter Jonathan Phelps contributed to this report.