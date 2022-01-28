A judge has ruled that actions taken in self-defense come close to the legal definition of an accident, and an insurance company must cover claims against a Manchester homeowner who shot and killed a man burglarizing his garage.
An order issued last week by Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Will Delker regards an issue never previously considered by the New Hampshire Supreme Court — whether claims of self-defense, usually made in criminal court, can justify insurance coverage.
The ruling involves the July 2019 killing of Jason Barry, shot in the head as he crawled out of a garage in an alley off Union Street in the North End of Manchester. Homeowner Colin Bouchard pulled the trigger. State prosecutors never brought Bouchard to trial, accepting his claim of self-defense.
Barry’s sister, the administrator of his estate, decided to sue Bouchard, claiming negligence on his part.
The insurance company, State Farm, has said the shooting, although an act self-defense was also intentional, so not an accident, and so not covered. Bouchard’s policy, which insures claims up to $500,000, specifically excludes injury “expected or intended by the insured.”
In his ruling, Delker decided that any death or injury stemming from self-defense falls under the rubric of accident, and any claims must be covered by a homeowner policy.
“Either the defendant’s actions were justifiable self-defense or Barry’s death was a true accident. In either scenario, the plaintiff is obligated to provide coverage,” the judge wrote.
Other states confronting the same issue have taken different approaches, according to Delker’s order. Courts in Michigan and Florida have ruled that the plain reading of the policy prevails, and intentional acts — even if a justified shooting — aren’t covered under policies that insure only accidents.
But courts in Nebraska, North Carolina, Arizona, Hawaii and Connecticut have ruled otherwise, finding that homeowners who act in self-defense are doing so not to injure another, but to protect themselves. “The insured is attempting to avoid a mishap that Whas been forced upon the insured,” reads a 2009 Connecticut case quoted by Delker.
The New Hampshire attorney representing State Farm, Christine Friedman, said in an email that State Farm is evaluating Delker’s order and will decide whether to appeal in the coming weeks.
Manchester lawyer Joe Kelly Levasseur, who represents the Barry estate, would not comment. Levasseur sided with Bouchard on the issue of insurance coverage, seeking a ruling that would make State Farm responsible in case the estate eventually prevails at trial.
Bouchard’s lawyer, Timothy McLaughlin, said the case is complicated in both a factual and legal sense.
“The most important thing to keep in mind is Mr. Barry passed away and no amount of legal wrangling will bring him back,” McLaughlin said.
Trial in the initial civil case, the Barry estate’s wrongful death suit against Bouchard, is scheduled for April.
That case is fraught with legal risk. Under state law, a defendant who proves self-defense in a civil case brought by a victim is entitled to costs and attorney fees.
From the start, Levasseur has claimed the shooting was not self-defense, quoting Bouchard’s statements to police that he panicked and did not mean to shoot Barry.