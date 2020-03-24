MANCHESTER -- An inmate at the Valley Street jail is in critical condition at the Elliot Hospital after he was found hanging in his jail cell on Monday evening, the jail said in a statement.
Hooksett resident Johnathan Lafond, 34, was discovered at 5:15 p.m., the jail said. Corrections officers and medical workers at the jail began emergency treatment until relieved by Manchester Fire and AMR Ambulance workers.
"Mr. Lafond was alone in his cell when he was discovered. We had no indication Mr. Lafond was in any form of distress," said jail Superintendent David Dionne.
Lafond was being held on a $10,500 bail. He was arrested in late 2018 on several drug charges, the most serious alleging sale of methamphetamine. He was initially released on bail, but he did not show up for trial in October 2019. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest, and law enforcement apprehended him March 18, according to court records.
The following day, a judge set bail at $10,000 cash only. He also has a $500 cash only bail out of Derry District Court on a charge of concealing merchandise at Walmart.
Court records list his address as 464 West River Road. Manchester police and jail officials are investigating.