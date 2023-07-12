A Hooksett man will serve 12 years in federal prison for his part in a violent home invasion in Maine in 2019 which he and three others targeted the residence for marijuana and cash.
Derek DaPrato, 35, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland, Maine, Tuesday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and interference with commerce by violence. Authorities say DePrato and three others drove from Hooksett to a home on Rowe Falls Lane in York, Maine, on Aug. 2, 2019.
Court documents say the homeowner was operating a marijuana manufacturing and distribution business at the home.
According to court records, in August 2019, DaPrato and three other co-conspirators — identified as Jason Calendario, Luis Carpio and Andrew Soboleski — met in Hooksett and planned a home invasion of a York residence on Row Falls Lane to rob marijuana and marijuana sale proceeds from the home’s resident.
The group traveled to the York residence where two co-conspirators — identified by prosecutors as Candelario and Carpio — armed with handguns and wearing masks, waited in the woods for the victim to return home. When the victim arrived, accompanied by two others, “a violent physical altercation ensued,” prosecutors said in court documents.
During the fight, a gun was fired, and a bullet struck the homeowner in the lower abdomen. The two co-conspirators fled.
Police arrived approximately 15 minutes later, and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery to remove a .45 caliber bullet from his lower abdomen, prosecutors said.
DaPrato pleaded guilty to his charges Dec. 28, 2022. His sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
The other three co-conspirators have pleaded guilty as well, and are collectively serving more than 44 years in prison, prosecutors said.