A Hooksett man will serve 12 years in federal prison for his part in a violent home invasion in Maine in 2019 which he and three others targeted the residence for marijuana and cash.

Derek DaPrato, 35, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland, Maine, Tuesday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and interference with commerce by violence. Authorities say DePrato and three others drove from Hooksett to a home on Rowe Falls Lane in York, Maine, on Aug. 2, 2019.