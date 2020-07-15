A Hooksett woman has sued her former employer for wrongful termination, claiming retaliation for reporting concerns over possible fraud and filing discrimination complaints of unequal pay to men with comparable or less senior positions.
Michele Zangri was terminated by Unit4 Business Software, an international company based in the Netherlands, in November 2019 — after 22 years. She worked regularly from a home office in New Hampshire. The company previously had an office in Manchester.
While her position was eliminated, she claims to have been escorted out of the office like a “for-cause” termination and didn’t receive a “bonus payout” like upper management would get, and her severance package was less than men who had not filed complaints against the company.
The suit alleges the company violated the state’s whistleblower protection statute.
“Ms. Zangri’s employment was terminated in retaliation for her raising concerns of illegal and/or unethical business practices, refusing to sign off on an audit without providing the auditors with full information about the allegations and concerns, and for raising her equal pay/gender discrimination concerns and ultimately filing those claims in court on March 15, 2019,” the lawsuit reads. Zangri’s original complaint was amended in January 2020 to include the wrongful termination charge.
In court documents, Unit4 denied the unethical business practices and that gender played any role in Zangri’s compensation. Unit4’s attorney, Bryan Stillwagon, from a firm in Atlanta, declined comment due to the pending litigation.
In February 2018, Zangri, who made $154,000, changed positions from chief financial officer to chief operating officer. Her CFO replacement, a man, was paid $61,000 more than she made, according to the suit.
Zangri was offered the position of COO with a salary of $164,000 while a previous male COO made $186,000.
“Ms. Zangri voiced her concerns about gender discrimination in the form of pay inequity,” the suit reads. “Despite her raising this issue, Ms. Zangri was simply offered the salary the company had originally offered. Ms. Zangri accepted the position and the salary because she wanted to continue working at Unit4.”
In July 2018, Zangri filed a charge of discrimination with the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to the suit. Zangri received a raise in August, bumping her salary to $174,000.
“Upon information and belief, there is a pattern demonstrating that when female employees are replaced by male employees, or male employees replace female employees, the male employees are paid significantly more,” the lawsuit reads.
Zangri claims a government subcontractor in 2017 alleged fraud because the company did not deliver a contractually-required software.
“Ms. Zangri learned of this allegation and, as she learned more about the issue, became concerned that Unit4 was selling software that was not delivered, and could not be delivered because it did not exist at the time of the sale,” the lawsuit reads.
Zangri refused to sign off on an audit because she had been on a leave of absence as CFO and wasn’t allowed to disclose the fraud information to the auditors, according to the suit.
“Ms. Zangri reasonably believed that signing off on the audit as Unit4 had requested would have been illegal and/or unethical,” the lawsuit reads.
Unit4 acknowledged the concerns raised by Sangri but that the company “promptly investigated plaintiff’s concerns and determined that they had no merit.”
Zangri alleges on Oct. 28, 2019, that the new CEO, Andrew Brockhoff, had become hostile to her after he learned that she had filed a legal action. Seven days later, her position was terminated.
Unit4 heard Zangri’s pay inequality claims when negotiating her compensation and denied claims of a pattern of discrimination.
“Defendants aver that they spoke with plaintiff regarding her concerns and vigorously denied allegations of gender discrimination. Following those discussions, plaintiff accepted the COO offer,” court documents read.
On Monday, Judge Steven J. McAuliffe denied a motion to dismiss filed by Unit4, and jury selection is set for September.
“Unit4 claims that Zangri was terminated because her position was eliminated, but the circumstances pled might be construed otherwise: she was immediately escorted out of the office, in the manner of a for-cause termination,” he wrote.
“Zangri did not receive a notice period; nor the bonus payout routinely offered to comparable male employees who had not raised complaints; and, she was offered a lower severance package. All alleged facts which might well seem inconsistent with separation due to position elimination.”
Zangri’s attorney, Lauren Simon Irwin of Upton & Hatfield LLP, declined further comment.