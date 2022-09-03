US-NEWS-HOW-DECADESOLD-LAW-LED-DEATH-1-LA.jpg

Portrait of End-of-life doula Akhila Murphy, 64, is one of the original co-founders of Full Circle of Living and Dying. Currently, she serves on the board of directors as Founding Director and Co-Chair President on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Penn Valley, CA. She is sitting next to a small alter she made for her mother. Akhila is a trained end-of-life doula and has been doing end-of-life care and after-death care for years. She helped her mother with end-of-life care in Akhila's home.  

 Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times

On Valentine's Day morning four years ago, a group of end-of-life doulas arrived at the Northern California home of Barbara Hazilla just hours after she died.

The volunteers cleansed Barbara's body, used dry ice to help slow decomposition and then wrapped her body in a shroud of scarves and blankets.