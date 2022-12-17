 Skip to main content
How a Trump-allied group fighting 'anti-white bigotry' beats Biden in court

STEPHEN MILLER

John Boyd, farmer and president of the National Black Farmers Association, checks the condition of a soybean field for harvesting in Baskerville, Va., on Jan. 8, 2019. 

 Melina Mara/Washington Post

The deal in early 2021 was hailed by advocates for Black farmers as the most significant piece of legislation since the Civil Rights Act of 1964 - about $4 billion in President Biden's massive pandemic stimulus package to rectify decades of discrimination. Minority farmers began investing in new machinery and other improvements, anticipating tens of thousands of dollars in government aid.

But today, the landmark deal on behalf of historically disadvantaged farmers is dead - successfully challenged in court by a fledgling conservative organization that argued the program racially discriminated against White farmers.

STEPHEN MILLER

Stephen Miller, at the time a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 24, 2017.  
STEPHEN MILLER

John Boyd, farmer and president of the National Black Farmers Association, plants winter wheat in one of his fields in Baskerville, Va., on Jan. 8, 2019.  
STEPHEN MILLER

Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller arrives to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club on Dec. 30, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla. 

