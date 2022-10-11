Download PDF Legal expenses incurred by Trump's leadership PAC by month

Donald Trump's political operation has spent more money since he left office on lawyers representing the former president and a pair of nonprofits staffed by former Cabinet members than it has on Republican congressional campaigns, according to a review of financial filings.

Trump's leadership PAC, Save America, has blitzed supporters in recent days with fundraising solicitations that focus on next month's high-stakes contest for control of Congress. "It is IMPERATIVE that we win BIG in November," blared an email last week.

Download PDF RNC payments to Trump's personal lawyer in New York probes