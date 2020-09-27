An Exeter woman sued her former employer claiming she was fired as a human resources manager after sending an email about COVID-19 to employees and requiring two employees to stay home for one week after going on vacations to China and Malaysia in January.
She claims company officials fired her after “exaggerating the ‘China Virus,’” according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Concord in June.
Debra Di Nola worked for Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies Inc., a German company, since 2014. She most recently worked out of a company plant on Ammon Drive in Manchester.
On Jan. 29, two managers asked Di Nola to advise them on two employees returning from China and Malaysia, respectively, out of concerns about COVID-19. After looking into recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health and Human Services, Di Nola required the two employees to stay home for a week, according to the suit.
Di Nola claims a vice president of the company said “he could not work with her and did not trust her” during a meeting on Feb. 11. She was asked to leave.
“(The vice president) accused Dr. Di Nola of exaggerating ‘the China virus,’” the suit reads.
A few days later — Feb. 17 —- the vice president fired Di Nola. The suit claims the vice president escorted Di Nola out of the building as other employees arrived for work
“The defendant fired Dr. Di Nola for performing acts that public policy would encourage,” the suit reads. “Public policy encouraged Dr. Di Nola to educate the defendant regarding COVID-19, to advocate adherence to DHHS and CDC recommendations, and to take action to protect employees from infection by insisting that employees returning from China and Malaysia stay home.”
Di Nola continues to suffer damages, including lost wages, employment benefits, emotional distress, humiliation, inconvenience and loss of enjoyment of life, according to the suit.
Benjamin King, an attorney representing Di Nola, did not return a request for comment Friday.
The company says there is no “causal relationship” between Di Nola’s communication regarding COVID-19 and direction for the two employees to stay home and her termination, according to an answer to the complaint filed by the company.
Freudenberg-NOK admits to dismissing Di Nola on Feb. 11. Officials at Freudenberg-NOK met on Feb. 11 to “discuss concerns about Di Nola’s performance,” including lack of attention to detail, her relationship with a subordinate, lack of engagement with Manchester employees and “her repeated exaggerations and misrepresentations in her communications,” according to a court document.
“(The vice president) referred to a discussion he had with Di Nola on January 31, 2020 when she initially claimed that everyone in the plant was very upset about the fact that (the two employees) were travelling in China and Malaysia with the coronavirus in China, and that she had to ‘calm everyone down,’ and eventually admitted there were only two employees who were concerned, whose name she could not recall,’” the court document reads.
Freudenberg terminated Di Nola in good faith for “legitimate, non-retaliatory reasons,” according to court documents.
Martha Van Oot, an attorney representing Freudenberg, could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.
A pretrial hearing took place Sept. 23, but no trial date has been set.