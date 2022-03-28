A handful of court cases holding up a major Amazon distribution center in Hudson since last summer have been dropped, clearing the way for construction of up to 2.6 million square feet of warehouse space on the Green Meadow Golf Club property.
After developer Hillwood Enterprises secured zoning approvals for the project last spring, a group of Hudson residents appealed the decision.
None of the parties would comment on the cases or a possible settlement agreement.
“We are not able to discuss any details with respect to legal proceedings,” said Scott Tranchemontagne, a spokesman for Hillwood.
Hillwood would not answer questions about a possible construction timeline.
Similarly, attorney Amy Manzelli of BCM Environmental and Land Law, who represented residents opposed to the project, declined to comment. And the resident website SaveHudsonNH.org, which used to be filled with material opposed to the project, no longer includes any mention of it.
Town Planner Brian Groth said he has had a couple of meetings with Hillwood representatives since the cases were dismissed, and he believes the company will make more information available in the coming weeks.
“We expect them to have a project website that will provide people with updates and expectations, and give them a place to ask questions,” Groth said.
Multiple cases in Superior Court aimed at blocking the project were dismissed with prejudice on March 1, when the plaintiffs filed for dismissal. They also planned to file for a dismissal of their appeal to the state Supreme Court, according to court documents.
After the Hudson Planning Board approved the site plan in May 2021, a group of 17 residents opposed to the project filed three appeals through attorney Manzelli, targeting the planning board’s approval of the site plan, the conditional use permit and the board of selectmen’s reconsideration and approval of a sewer allocation.
The two planning board appeals were later combined into a single case.
In September, Hillsborough County Superior Court-South Judge Jacalyn Colburn granted the defendant’s motion to dismiss the sewer allocation appeal, which residents then appealed to the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, the Green Meadow Golf Club, a 400-acre, 36-hole golf course owned by the Friel family for more than 60 years, is still in operation.
A message to the Friel family attorney went unanswered last week.
Groth, Hudson’s town planner, anticipates several preconstruction meetings with town staff in multiple departments.
A number of things still must happen before building permits can be granted, Groth said. To start, developers need to record the site plan and the development agreement with the registry of deeds and work through some easements.
Hillwood also must pay for new fire apparatus for the Hudson Fire Department and identify and fund additional fire department training needs, subject to the fire chief’s approval, before permits can be issued.
Groth said developers also need to provide a phased construction plan for one of the main driveways into the property on which another business sits.
According to the conditions of the approval, Hillwood is required to first build a berm and sound wall on the south side of the property to screen the development and its construction from abutting residents.
It will then only get approval for the first two buildings of three, which will be used by Amazon.
After a study to make sure efforts to ease traffic congestion work as promised, Hillwood would be approved to build a third, smaller building for a future tenant, Groth said. If the study determines traffic measures are insufficient, the town could withhold approval for the third building.
A separate but related Right-To-Know lawsuit by residents against the town of Hudson, in which Hillwood intervened, concluded with a deal to form a Right-to-Know advisory committee, which would be created before the end of the year and would develop recommendations for the Board of Selectmen to enact.
The committee is to be made up of one member of the Select board, one town staffer, two residents (selected by the board from a list provided by the plaintiffs) and one member of the plaintiff group.