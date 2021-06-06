Lawyers for Hudson residents opposed to a proposed 2.6 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center have filed additional appeals in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
In their appeals, the residents object to the planning board’s approval of the overall site plan and the Board of Selectmen’s approval of a sewer allocation for the facility, which is planned for 400 acres of Green Meadow Golf Club property.
In their appeal of the site plan approval on behalf of 17 residents, attorneys from BCM Environmental and Land Law argue the Hudson Planning Board’s decision was “illegal or unreasonable because it was contrary to evidence,” was not supported by information supplied by the developers, Hillwood Enterprises, and did not comply with town site plan regulations.
Opponents argue developers failed to sufficiently prove that the project would not cause a significant decrease in home property values near and abutting the project, and that the planning board approved the plan despite a study that was “criticized and effectively rejected” by a peer reviewing consultant hired by the town.
They say the town’s peer reviewer, Russ Thibeault, gave written and verbal testimony that Hillwood didn’t provide enough information to satisfy the requirement and offered recommendations on methodology to address those concerns.
Opponents also say certain home sales were excluded from the initial property value study and that one property, 5 Par Lane, failed to sell because of the project’s announcement last year. An updated study was later released, but opponents argue the changes were simply to cover the passage of nearly a year since the first study was conducted.
The appeal also argued that Hillwood provided insufficient evidence regarding the project’s impacts on traffic, noise and aesthetics standards, and that the board overlooked alleged due process and conflict of interest concerns.
Representatives from Hillwood did not respond to a request for comment.
Chris Hilson, an attorney for Hillwood, said in a selectmen’s meeting last month that the board acted appropriately and legally when it approved the sewer allocation.
A superior court judge previously put the project on hold after the initial appeal of the project’s wetlands impact permit was filed.
The planning board approved the site plan on May 5 and the wetlands conditional use permit was approved on April 21. The Board of Selectmen approved the sewer allocation on Jan. 26 in a reconsideration of its earlier denial.