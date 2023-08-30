NASHUA — The 44-year-old Hudson man arrested this past spring on felony sexual assault charges has been indicted on eight felony counts stemming from the subsequent police investigation.
Joshua Eddy, of 25 Winnhaven Drive, is alleged to have engaged in sexual activity with a female household member over the course of a roughly two-year period between June 2021 and May 2023, when she was between 10 and 12 years old, according to the indictments. The indictments were handed up this week by the grand jury for Hillsborough County Superior Court South.
Those allegations led to the charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault — pattern sexual assault, domestic violence, an unclassified felony punishable by up to 25 years to life in prison.
The "pattern sexual assault" component accuses Eddy of sexually assaulting the girl more than once over the course of at least two months and within five years, the indictment states.
Eddy was also indicted on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault — domestic violence, victim under age 13, all unclassified felonies that accuse him of coercing the alleged victim to engage in sexual acts.
Two additional indictments, on two Class B felony counts of indecent exposure — sexual acts, child under age 16, to include Eddy allegedly touching himself, performing a sexual act, and watching pornography in the presence of the alleged victim, between 2021 and 2023.
The other two charges on which Eddy was indicted include one count each of witness tampering and falsifying physical evidence, both Class B felonies.
Those charges accuse Eddy of attempting to induce the alleged victim to withhold information from investigators, in part by buying her gifts; and of removing or concealing the alleged victim's clothing knowing that an investigation was taking place, according to the indictments.