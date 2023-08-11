FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden's son Hunter to face tax charges in federal court

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26.

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden may be headed for a criminal trial, Special Counsel David Weiss said shortly after promotion into that role on Friday, in a sign that courtroom drama could play an outsized role in the 2024 presidential election.

A potential trial raises the possibility of an unprecedented spectacle in U.S. history: The son of a sitting president facing criminal charges while his father campaigns for reelection, likely against Republican Donald Trump, who faces at least three upcoming criminal trials of his own.