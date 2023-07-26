hunterbiden

Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, DE. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford

 Jabin Botsford

WILMINGTON, Del. - A federal judge on Wednesday delayed accepting a plea deal for President Biden's son Hunter, saying the terms as written by prosecutors and defense lawyers may not be constitutional, but also signaling the agreement could be approved in the future.

The deal that had been struck in June began to unravel near the start of the three-hour hearing. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika asked a series of questions that revealed a disagreement between federal prosecutors and Biden's lawyers over whether the agreement - in which he would plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and likely avoid jail time - would protect him from the possibility of additional criminal charges.