WASHINGTON -- The federal prosecutor overseeing the criminal case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter on Monday said the Justice Department never impeded him from bringing charges, appearing to debunk claims made by an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower.

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss in a letter to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham denied allegations that he ever formally sought permission from Attorney General Merrick Garland to be designated as special counsel -- a status that would have allowed him to bring federal charges in any district across the nation against Hunter Biden.