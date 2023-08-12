FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden hosts an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden and Beau Biden Jr. watch the fireworks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn at the White House on July 4. 

 JULIA NIKHINSON/REUTERS

The appointment on Friday of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden ensures that the criminal probe of the president’s son will cast a long shadow over his father’s reelection campaign.

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss' new role as special counsel, announced on Friday, may force President Joe Biden to deal with unpleasant headlines and distract him and his campaign when he would prefer to talk about the economy or signature legislation as he campaigns for the 2024 presidential election, according to senior Democrats.