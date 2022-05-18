KEENE — Britany Barron took the stand Wednesday, giving tearful testimony against her husband, Armando, in the second day of his murder trial at the Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
She talked about her life in Jaffrey, her job at Teleflex as a machinist and her budding friendship with murder victim Jonathan Amerault, an engineer at the Jaffrey company.
About a week before Amerault’s death, she said, she told Armando Barron she wanted a divorce, but that they would be able to co-parent well together. She said her marriage had been deteriorating since the summer of 2019.
“I told him that I wasn’t in love with him anymore,” Britany Barron said. “But I thought we were really good parents together.”
In reaction to the news, she said, her husband choked her until she was unconscious. When she came to all she could think was that she was going to die.
Later that week, Britany Barron said, she told Amerault that she was not looking for a relationship, but was willing to be friends and get to know him better.
“I don’t mind getting to know you but I can’t promise you anything more than that,” she testified that she told him.
But Amerault had expressed an interest in having a relationship with her, she said.
Amerault, who was 25 when he died, lived in Keene. He was five years younger than Britany Barron.
Barron said she thought he was an intern when he started there. She also thought he was very good-looking, and gave him a nickname her work friends started using — to her embarrassment.
“I called him Abercrombie … ’cause he looked like a model,” she said. “When he started I said, ‘Who’s that, when did we start hiring models?’”
She said she and Amerault shared two kisses, which took place just days before Amerault’s death. The first was a peck on the cheek she gave him the Wednesday before his death. They had driven to Edward MacDowell Dam in Peterborough where they sat in his car and talked for about an hour. When he dropped her off at her car in the Teleflex parking lot afterward she leaned over and kissed him.
“I gave him a peck on the cheek and ran away like a little girl. I was so embarrassed about what I just did,” she said.
The second kiss took place the day before his death and was initiated by Amerault, she said.
They were at work on Friday morning and took a break in his car, she said.
“We were just talking … and we were talking about work,” she said. “And then he just leaned over and he kissed me. … It wasn’t just a peck.”
Their conversations continued on Snapchat, she said. Amerault messaged her that he wanted to show up at the park when she was there with her children. She told him no, because she wouldn’t be able to explain him to her children. He responded that they would teach the children to lie, which was a joke they both laughed off, she said.
Enraged by messages
That Saturday night, Sept. 19, 2020, Armando Barron took her phone and read the Snapchat messages and became enraged.
He choked her, she said. “I’m right on the brink of passing out and he lets me go and I start screaming and he starts choking me again.” She said he punched her over and over again and shoved a gun in her mouth, chipping one of her teeth. He sent their daughters next door to their grandmother’s and told her to get in their Jeep Patriot.
“I accepted it. I know I’m going to die. I know that,” she said. “He said, ‘Don’t do anything stupid or the girls are going to walk into something f---ing gruesome.’ … He said, ‘You know you’re going to f---ing die tonight.’”
She testified that Armando drove her to Annett Wayside State Park in Rindge and messaged Amerault from her phone, telling him to meet her there. When Amerault arrived, Armando Barron assaulted him, then placed the gun in Britany Barron’s hand and ordered her to shoot him. She refused, she said, and he then ordered her to stand on his neck, which she did, and later slit his wrists, which she also did.
Why she didn’t run
On the first day of trial, Armando Barron’s defense team said Britany Barron was the actual killer and not just a victim of domestic violence.
On Wednesday, Britany Barron denied that, saying it was her husband who had killed Amerault in a jealous rage and that she had been badly beaten and sleep-deprived when she followed her husband’s orders and decapitated Amerault’s dead body.
When asked by lead prosecutor Benjamin Agati why she had not fought back, called the police or tried to run when she had the chance, or tried to shoot her husband when she had access to a gun, she said she was afraid of crossing him at that point and just did what he told her, expecting him to kill her at any moment — even when he had left her with two handguns and in the wilderness to dispose of the body.
“I wasn’t going to kill anybody. I wasn’t going to kill Jon and I wasn’t going to kill him (her husband.) If that meant I was going to die because of that, that’s what it meant, but I was not going to kill anybody,” she said.
Britany Barron completed her testimony for the prosecution on Wednesday afternoon.
The cross-examination by the defense barely began before the court recessed for the day.
Defense attorney Meredith Lugo began with a string of questions pertaining to all the different times Britany Barron had failed to ask for help or run away when Armando Barron had left her alone over the hours and days following the murder, or turn on her husband when she had the guns with her.
Her testimony ended Wednesday when defense attorney Meredith Lugo asked her to look at photos of the wounds she had inflicted on Amerault’s wrists and she began sobbing.
The cross-examination is expected to continue on Thursday.