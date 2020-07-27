ICE made a mistake when it violated an appeals court order and deported a man from a New Hampshire jail to El Salvador, a U.S. government lawyer told an appeals court judge on Monday.
The man lost 60 pounds in jail and was subject to starvation, beatings and overcrowding, according to the American Civil Liberties Union-New Hampshire, which represents the man.
“This is a very serious matter to us,” said Scott Grant Stewart, a deputy assistant U.S. attorney general, who appeared before a three-judge panel in the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Monday. “We’re sorry for the violation of the court’s order. This was inadvertent. We do acknowledge the error.”
The ACLU has brought a contempt action against Attorney General Willam Barr. During a hearing on Monday, the ACLU said the Trump administration could take several possible steps to rectify the situation, including providing armed guards to protect Jose Daniel Guerra-Castaneda while he awaits trial for murder, or he would reside at the embassy. El Salvadoran officials jailed Guerra-Castaneda when he was deported in October; he was released in early July.
Stewart came under harsh questioning from judges, who complained they weren’t getting answers. “I’m sure it’s not the case, but the way it comes across is that you and whoever you’re working with really don’t care that much that this guy is facing death because of a violation of our court order,” said Associate Justice Rogeriee Thompson.
Stewart promised to get information to the judges about the feasibility of returning Guerra-Castaneda to the United States and ways to protect him.
But he stressed that not much can be done while he faces murder charges.
The ACLU wants judges to consider a coercive sanction of a substantial daily fine against the U.S. government until Guerra-Castaneda is returned to the United States.
The judges made no ruling from the bench.
Before his arrest, Guerra-Castaneda was living and working as a construction worker in Massachusetts. He is seeking asylum, and he received his stay of deportation in New Hampshire, the ACLU said