FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington

Members of the Oath Keepers are seen among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. 

 Jim Bourg/Reuters

WASHINGTON - U.S. prosecutors on Monday tied four more members of the Oath Keepers to leader Stewart Rhodes, beginning a second seditious conspiracy trial of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by telling jurors that each was in direct contact with Rhodes and his calls for an armed "civil war" to keep Donald Trump in power.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Edwards said in opening statements that on Jan. 6, the defendants accepted Rhodes's "invitation to sedition" and "perverted the constitutional order" by trying "to stop the peaceful transfer of power by force for the first time in our country's history."