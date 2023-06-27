The Washington Post has obtained the 2021 audio recording in which former president Donald Trump appears to brag about possessing a classified document related to Iran that he acknowledges he did not declassify before leaving office.

The recording, made at a meeting at Trump's golf course in Bedminster, N.J., is an important piece of evidence obtained by special counsel Jack Smith. It appears to undercut Trump's claims that he had declassified the documents before leaving office or didn't know about possessing restricted documents after leaving the White House.