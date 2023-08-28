Hearing to move the Fulton County case to federal court in the 2020 election case at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in Atlanta, Georgia

Former President Donald Trump’s newly appointed lawyer Steven Sadow walks out of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, where a hearing took place Monday on former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ petition to move the Fulton County case to federal court in the 2020 election case, in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA — Donald Trump’s onetime White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testified on Monday that he was doing his job when he helped Trump try to reverse his 2020 election loss, as the former aide sought to have his criminal case moved to potentially more favorable terrain in federal court.

Meadows argued that a state court in Democratic-heavy Fulton County was not the proper venue for a sweeping case that accuses Trump and other co-defendants of racketeering and other crimes.