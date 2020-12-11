There will be no in-person trials in any of New Hampshire's superior courts for the rest of the year, after Chief Justice of the Superior Court Tina Nadeau decided to postpone jury trials in the face of COVID-19 spread.
Nadeau canceled trials at Strafford County Superior Court in November. Last week, she canceled trials scheduled for January at Belknap County, Hillsborough County-South, and Sullivan County Superior Courts.
On Friday, the New Hampshire Judicial Branch announced that all other trials scheduled in the state's superior courts will be put off until 2021, with some trials scheduled in January.
Nadeau and other court officials consulted with an epidemiologist to determine that the court could not hold jury trials safely, according to a news release from the state judicial branch. Poor air circulation in the courthouses, and high rates of virus transmission have made jury trials unsafe, Nadeau said in a statement.
“To ensure the continued health and safety of jurors, court staff, and parties to these cases, cancelling these cases, regrettably, was our best option,” Nadeau said in a statement.
Other kinds of hearings will still happen by video conference and by phone, and some hearings will be held in the courthouses.
Trials were canceled as the Merrimack County House of Corrections, where defendants are held before trial, contends with a COVID-19 outbreak.
"I am hopeful that trials can resume in February or March if we see the infection rates decreasing," Nadeau said.
But trials could be postponed again if COVID-19 transmission rates remain high around the state.