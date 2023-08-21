Several questions remain after a couple from New Hampshire sued Eataly in Boston after the wife fractured her ankle from slipping on a piece of prosciutto at the store last year.

Alice and Richard Cohen of Gilford are suing Eataly after Alice fell from slipping on the slice of prosciutto while walking around the specialty grocery store located at the Prudential Center on Boyslston Street in Boston on Oct. 7, 2022, according to a lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 11.