Richard Bernard Moore has spent over 20 years on death row in South Carolina.
In less than two weeks, the 57-year-old man convicted of killing a store clerk in 1999 is scheduled to become the first person put to death in the state since 2011.
But he won’t die by lethal injection, one of three execution methods available in South Carolina.
Forced by the state to pick between the electric chair or a firing squad, Moore chose the latter, which would make him the fourth prisoner in the United States to die by that method since 1976 and the first in the state to select the firing squad.
Last year, South Carolina — one of 27 states where the death penalty remains legal — passed a law making electrocution the primary execution method unless an inmate chooses to die by a firing squad of three members. Lawmakers argued the measure was necessary to end the state’s moratorium on the death penalty caused by a lack of access to lethal injections and to give victims’ families some type of closure.
The law forces inmates to choose between lethal injection, electric chair or firing squad, but if the drugs aren’t available for an injection, the inmate must pick one of the two other options.
In court records filed Friday, Moore said he disagrees with even having to make the decision, arguing the methods presented to him are “unconstitutional.”
“I do not believe or concede that either the firing squad or electrocution is legal or constitutional,” Moore argued in court records.
“I do not believe the Department [of Corrections] should be allowed to certify that a statutorily prescribed method, such as lethal injection, is unavailable without demonstrating a good faith effort to make it available.”
He added: “However, I more strongly oppose death by electrocution. Because the Department says I must choose between firing squad or electrocution or be executed by electrocution I will elect firing squad.”