An Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit has moved to intervene on behalf of parents in a lawsuit by a New Hampshire teachers’ union to stop the popular Education Freedom Account program.
The Institute for Justice (IJ) filed the motion to intervene Wednesday in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord on behalf of parents currently using the EFAs to fund the education they choose for their children.
“The New Hampshire Constitution allows the state to have a public school system and alternative educational options,” said IJ Educational Choice Attorney David Hodges. “The educational establishment does not like that parents have new options and now wants to undercut a program that has been working for thousands of New Hampshire families.”
The motion was filed on behalf of parents Jessica Ash, a single mother who lives in Newport with her three children; Amy Shaw and her husband, who live in Rochester with their two children; and Karl Jackson and his wife, who live in Pembroke with their six children.
All three families say they depend on the program to send their children to the schools they are attending today, and are asking the court to consider their arguments in the coming legal battle over the future of the program.
“They wish to defend the very program they depend on to afford the educational options that best fit their families,” the motion states.
“The EFA makes it possible for me to send my girls to a school that meets their needs and exceeds my expectations,” said Amy Shaw. “Because of my daughters’ unique educational needs, they were unsafe in their previous public school. The thought that the program could go away is worrying to me and I want to defend it on behalf of my girls and many other families who count on it today.”
Deb Howes, president of the American Federation of Teachers-NH (AFT), filed the lawsuit last Thursday against state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, claiming his department is violating the New Hampshire Constitution and state law by using state lottery dollars and money from the Education Trust Fund to fund the state’s private-school voucher program.
In the lawsuit, Howes cites the “illegal diversion” of state public education funds to the EFA program.
The Department of Education has issued a statement saying it is aware of the filing but declined comment.
In its motion to intervene, IJ reports in nearly every legal challenge to an educational choice program over the past 30 years, parents who have sought to intervene to defend the program have been permitted to do so.
“If the EFA Program is declared unconstitutional, (these) parents and many other New Hampshire parents will forever lose the opportunity to protect their interests in the greater educational opportunity and flexibility that the EFA Program provides,” the motion states. “To protect the educational future of their children, parents should be allowed to intervene as defendants.”
The controversial Education Freedom Accounts program passed as part of the 2021 state budget gives property-taxpayer support to parents who send their children to private, religious or alternative public schools.
The EFA program is expected to cost $14.7 million this school year, an 83% increase over the $8 million the state spent last year, state education officials announced in September.
The program celebrated its one-year anniversary on Sept. 1 with an announcement that 3,025 students are now enrolled, including 1,572 students who participated during the launch last year.
About 400 of the newest 1,453 EFA students, or about 27%, this year switched from a public school to an EFA program, state education officials said in a statement. Among the 187 special education students participating, 46 moved from a public school to an EFA — about 25%.
Howes is seeking an injunction to prevent using funds intended for public schools on the voucher program.
“Without the Education Freedom Account our children would be forced to leave the schools they attend right now,” said Karl Jackson in a statement. “We are eager to defend our children’s access to a good education and also stand up for other families.”
The complaint argues the New Hampshire Constitution states that “all moneys received from a state-run lottery and all interest received on such moneys shall, after deducting the necessary costs of administration, be appropriated and used exclusively for the school districts of the state.” It also states that this money “shall not be transferred or diverted to any other purpose.”
State law says that the Education Trust Fund money “shall not be used for any purpose other than to distribute adequate education grants to municipalities’ school districts and to approved charter schools,” the complaint states.
Parents can use EFA grants for tuition and fees for private schools and online learning programs, tutoring services, textbooks, computer hardware and software, school uniforms, fees for testing, summer programs, therapies, higher education tuition and fees and transportation.