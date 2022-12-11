An Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit has announced it will intervene on behalf of parents in a lawsuit by a New Hampshire teachers’ union to stop the popular Education Freedom Account program.
The Institute for Justice (IJ) said Friday it intends to intervene in the lawsuit on behalf of parents currently using the EFAs to fund the education they choose for their children.
“Halfway through the school year, opponents of Education Freedom Accounts are trying to take away parents’ educational options,” said IJ Educational Choice Attorney David Hodges.
“The New Hampshire Legislature’s mechanism for funding the accounts is constitutional and the Institute for Justice is ready to defend it.”
Deb Howes, president of the American Federation of Teachers-NH (AFT), filed the lawsuit last Thursday in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord against state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, claiming his department is violating the New Hampshire Constitution and state law by using state lottery dollars and money from the Education Trust Fund to fund the state’s private-school voucher program.
In the lawsuit, Howes cites the “illegal diversion” of state public education funds to the EFA program.
The Department of Education issued a statement on Thursday saying it is aware of the filing but declined comment.
On Friday, Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, called the lawsuit “unfortunate.”
“It’s unfortunate that AFT has sued to block New Hampshire’s very successful Education Freedom Account program that has given 3,000 students of families of modest means the opportunities they need to get the best education possible,” said Bradley in a statement. “AFT’s targeting of low-income students is inappropriate and counterproductive.”
The controversial Education Freedom Accounts program passed as part of the 2021 state budget gives property-taxpayer support to parents who send their children to private, religious or alternative public schools.
The EFA program is expected to cost $14.7 million this school year, an 83% increase over the $8 million the state spent last year, state education officials announced in September.
The program celebrated its one-year anniversary on Sept. 1 with an announcement that 3,025 students are now enrolled, including 1,572 students who participated during the launch last year.
About 400 of the newest 1,453 EFA students, or about 27%, this year switched from a public school to an EFA program, state education officials said in a statement. Among the 187 special education students participating, 46 moved from a public school to an EFA — about 25%.
Howes is seeking an injunction to prevent using funds intended for public schools on the voucher program.
Karl and Ellen Jackson of Pembroke, whose children participate in the EFA program, are two of the parents represented by IJ.
“Without the Education Freedom Account our children would be forced to leave the schools they attend right now,” said Karl Jackson in a statement. “We are eager to defend our children’s access to a good education and also stand up for other families.”
Megan Ebbam, a parent of three EFA students, called the program a “huge blessing” for her family.
“The EFA program really catapulted us into being able to access that which we could not afford for our children,” said Ebba. “Our kids are thriving under the EFA program. New Hampshire cares about its students, and the EFA program is proof of that.”
Kate Baker Demers is executive director of the Children’s Scholarship Fund New Hampshire, which administers the EFA program for the state.
She said her organization operates the EFA program in accordance with the law and “significant oversight” from the DOE. She also said her organization has heard from parents fearful the lawsuit will impact or interrupt their children’s education.
“Justice will prevail, and their children’s education will not be disrupted,” Demers said.
In 2020, IJ challenged the New Hampshire tuitioning program’s restrictions on parents choosing religious schools. The lawsuit resulted in the Legislature eliminating the unconstitutional restrictions last year. And in 2014, IJ successfully defended New Hampshire’s tax credit scholarship program at the state Supreme Court.
The complaint argues the New Hampshire Constitution states that “all moneys received from a state-run lottery and all interest received on such moneys shall, after deducting the necessary costs of administration, be appropriated and used exclusively for the school districts of the state.” It also states that this money “shall not be transferred or diverted to any other purpose.”
State law says that the Education Trust Fund money “shall not be used for any purpose other than to distribute adequate education grants to municipalities’ school districts and to approved charter schools,” the complaint states.
Parents can use EFA grants for tuition and fees for private schools and online learning programs, tutoring services, textbooks, computer hardware and software, school uniforms, fees for testing, summer programs, therapies, higher education tuition and fees and transportation.