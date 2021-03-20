Investigators have closed their probe into a 2019 double murder in Hinsdale and the overdose death of the suspected killer.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that the investigation into the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Neal Bolster and 19-year-old Aaliyah Jacobs in Hinsdale in April 2019 was closed. Derrick Shippee, 28, the man thought to have killed the two, was found dead of a suspected overdose the next day.
Police found Jacobs and Bolster shot dead in Bolster’s Hinsdale home.
A friend of Shippee’s contacted police late that night, saying Shippee had told him he “got Neal.” Shippee said he thought Bolster owed him money. The man said Shippee said he wanted to die by suicide.
Before he could face the second-degree murder charges filed against him, Shippee’s body was found in Vernon, Vt., dead of a suspected drug overdose.
After Shippee’s death, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said the investigation continued, and investigators released few details in the two years since the deaths.
But in a statement Friday afternoon, prosecutors said they would bring no other charges, and the investigation was closed.