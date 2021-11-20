The IRS is highlighting its role in an ongoing New Hampshire case in its annual report, boasting of its work to crack down on crimes facilitated by cryptocurrency including drug deals, child pornography and money laundering.
According to the agency’s annual report, an agent of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations unit posed as a drug dealer and met with Ian Freeman and his codefendants in New Hampshire.
Freeman and five others were charged earlier this year with crimes including participating in a conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, wire fraud, money laundering, and operating a continuing financial crimes enterprise.
Prosecutors allege the group ran an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange and charged fees of 10% to 14% per transaction, far above the industry standard 3% charge. Prosecutors say customers who were willing to pay such high fees were drawn by the fact that the group asked few questions and did not keep track of exchanges in the way the law requires to prevent money laundering.
The defendants have claimed they were not running a Bitcoin exchange, but receiving donations for churches they had opened, such as the Shire Free Church.
The IRS report alleged the Freeman group misled banks, including telling banks he was dealing in rare coins.
The maximum number of Bitcoins is fixed at 21 million, so Freeman argued the virtual currency is a kind of rare coin, and it was not inaccurate to tell banks he was dealing in rare coins.
An undercover agent with the IRS criminal investigations division posed as a drug dealer as part of the investigation, according to the agency’s report. The agent communicated with Freeman and others in the group and met some of them in New Hampshire.
The agency alleged Freeman had been made aware that one $19,000 Bitcoin purchase by the undercover agent was from the sale of narcotics.
The agency also noted the case of Walter Rodriguez, a Manchester man who helped connect drywall installers with workers. According to the IRS, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he paid those workers an estimated $1.7 million under the table, trying to cheat the public out of $416,000 in income tax revenue.