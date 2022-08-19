ALEXANDRIA, Va.  - A member of an Islamic State cell involved in a hostage-taking plot that led to the beheadings of American journalists and aid workers was sentenced to life in prison by a U.S. federal court on Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis sentenced El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, during a hearing in a federal courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia, in a ruling the families and friends of his victims said provided "a bit of justice."

James Foley

Journalist James Foley of Rochester was killed in 2014 in Syria.
El Shafee Elsheikh sentencing in Virginia

Diane Foley, the mother of James Foley, a U.S. journalist beheaded by Islamic State militants, arrives to the Federal Courthouse for the sentencing of El Shafee Elsheikh, a former British citizen and IS fighter, in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., August 19, 2022.  