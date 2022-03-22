WASHINGTON - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson defended her sentencing record in child pornography cases as a district court judge and her representation of Guantánamo detainees as a federal public defender at the outset of her second day of confirmation hearings for a seat on the Supreme Court. Democrats used their early questions to give Jackson a chance to respond to Republican accusations that she has been soft on crime.
"I understand how significant, how damaging, how horrible this crime is," Jackson said in response to a question from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on sentencing in child pornography cases. Jackson told senators that public defenders do not get to pick their clients.
The 22 senators on the Judiciary Committee are getting 30 minutes apiece to ask questions Tuesday. Senators will get a second chance to question Jackson on Wednesday. Thursday will feature testimony from outside witnesses. Durbin has set a goal of confirming Jackson before the Easter recess, which is scheduled to begin April 8.
Jackson, 51, has been nominated by President Biden to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Breyer, 83, the high court's oldest justice, has been a reliable liberal vote. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court in its 233-year history.
Jackson rejected the accusation from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., that she has "a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes."
The lawmaker previously tweeted and reemphasized Monday that he would pay special attention to Jackson's past decisions. Durbin gave Jackson the chance to address it Tuesday.
"As a mother and a judge who has had to deal with these cases, I was thinking that nothing could be further from the truth," she said. "And in every case, when I am dealing with something like this, it is important to me to make sure that the children's perspective, the children's voices are represented in my sentences."
The judge said the way she makes sure that children's perspectives are heard is by sharing with defendants the long-term damage of child sexual abuse on the victims.
"I tell them about the victim statements that have come in to me as a judge," she said. "I tell them about the adults who were former child sex abuse victims who tell me that they will never have a normal adult relationship because of this abuse."
"I told them about the ones who say 'I went into prostitution, I fell into drugs because I was trying to suppress the hurt that was done to me as an infant,' " Jackson added.
Jackson also told senators that she believes the two landmark decisions that made abortion legal in the United States are "settled law." She fielded a wide array of queries from the first two Republican questioners. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina used part of his time to press Jackson on her views about policy matters affecting detainees at Guantánamo Bay and said he was troubled by support for her nomination by "left-wing radical groups."
Jackson said she defended Guantánamo Bay detainees because they deserved fair representation under the U.S. Constitution.
"After 9/11, there were also lawyers who recognized that our nation's values were under attack, and we couldn't let the terrorists win by changing who we were fundamentally," she said. "What that meant was that, the people who were being accused by our government of having engaged in actions related to this under our Constitution's scheme were entitled to representation."
That, she said, "is what makes our system the best in the world."
Jackson explained that she was in the federal public defender's office when the Supreme Court said individuals detained at Guantánamo in connection to the attack could seek review of their detention.
"Federal public defenders don't get to pick their clients," Jackson said. "It's a service. That's what you do as a federal public defender. You are standing up for the constitutional value of representation."
Jackson noted what she said was the uniqueness of the situation - not only the attack, but "also the use of executive authority to detain people in this way."
The Supreme Court, she said, took some cases to understand what the limits of executive authority are.
"The Supreme Court [has] recently reaffirmed that the Constitution does not get suspended in times of emergency," she said. "And so lawyers were trying to help the court to figure out what the executive's power was in this circumstance."
When asked by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., what she'd say to critics who say she's "soft on crime" and "anti-law enforcement," Jackson said crime is not abstract for her.
"I know what it's like to have loved ones who go off to protect and to serve, and the fear of not knowing whether [they will] come home again because of crime," she said. "So crime and the effects on the community and the need for law enforcement - those are not abstract concepts or political slogans to me."
Jackson mentioned the work her brother did as an officer in Baltimore, as well as her two uncles who worked in law enforcement, including one who became the chief of police in Miami in the 1990s.
Of her work as a criminal defense lawyer, Jackson said she was performing a service that is exemplary of the U.S. justice system, "because we ensure that people who are accused of crimes are treated fairly."
"As a judge, I care deeply about the rule of law, and I know that, in order for us to have a functioning society, we have to have people being held accountable for committing crimes, but we have to do so fairly under our Constitution," she said.