OSSIPEE — A judge ruled Friday that the trial of a man who allegedly shot and killed Esmae Doucette last Nov. 30 at the Dana Place Apartments in Jackson will begin in January 2024.

Brandon Mitchell, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, accused of recklessly causing the death of Doucette, “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting Ms. Doucette with a firearm,” the Attorney General’s Office wrote in a press release.