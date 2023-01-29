OSSIPEE — A judge ruled Friday that the trial of a man who allegedly shot and killed Esmae Doucette last Nov. 30 at the Dana Place Apartments in Jackson will begin in January 2024.
Brandon Mitchell, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, accused of recklessly causing the death of Doucette, “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting Ms. Doucette with a firearm,” the Attorney General’s Office wrote in a press release.
Jackson police on Facebook said its officers responded to the shooting and that an initial investigation “showed one adult victim (later identified as Doucette, age 23) had been seriously injured at the scene” and also that Mitchell had caused the injury.
Arrested and initially charged with first-degree assault — domestic violence, and domestic violence involving the use of a firearm, authorities upgraded the assault charge to murder against Mitchell after Doucette died from her injury.
Since the case was filed, the state, represented by Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase, has been silent about the details of the shooting, with most of the documents, including the probable cause statement that led to the charging of Mitchell, sealed.
Reflecting that secrecy, Chase — who appeared before Judge Mark Attorri via WebEx, as did Mitchell and John Bresaw, one of his defense attorneys — told the judge that the sides had conferred and concluded that the matter should go to trial.
Bresaw, upon questioning by Attorri, said the “trajectory” of a trial being held was tending toward January 2024, adding that his client has not yet been indicted.
Chase told Attorri that the state expected the trial to last up to 10 days.