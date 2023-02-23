A 21-year-old Jackson man, arrested for fatally shooting a young woman in Jackson last November, has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with her death.
According to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office, the Carroll County Grand Jury indicted Brandon R. Mitchell for second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Esmae Doucette, 23, of Jackson by shooting her. The grand jury also indicted Mitchell on an alternative count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing Doucette’s death.
Mitchell also was indicted for falsifying physical evidence for allegedly “moving or placing a bullet cartridge in the bedroom,” because he believed that an investigation was about to begin, the news release said.
Police were called to the Dana Place Apartments in Jackson on the night of Nov. 30 and found Doucette had been shot and seriously injured. She died from her injury two days later.
Mitchell initially was charged with domestic violence-related first-degree assault, and domestic violence involving the use of a firearm, but the assault charge was changed to second-degree murder after Doucette’s death. And that’s what the grand jury returned in its indictments.
Mitchell is scheduled to be arraigned on March 16 in Carroll County Superior Court. His trial is expected to begin next January, according to attorneys in the case.
In an obituary, Doucette was remembered as “a true child of Jackson,” an avid reader who loved hiking in the White Mountains, and a caring friend, sister and daughter. “As her final act of generosity, selflessness and love, Esmae was an organ donor, giving the gift of life to three others,” the obituary read.