A 21-year-old Jackson man, arrested for fatally shooting a young woman in Jackson last November, has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with her death.

Brandon Mitchell Carroll County Department of Corrections

According to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office, the Carroll County Grand Jury indicted Brandon R. Mitchell for second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Esmae Doucette, 23, of Jackson by shooting her. The grand jury also indicted Mitchell on an alternative count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing Doucette’s death.

