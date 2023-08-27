A photograph of Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, is shown in Jacksonville

Palmeter

 JACKSONVILLE SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WASHINGTON — The White gunman who shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, was a 21-year-old who bought his guns legally and had no criminal history, local law enforcement said on Sunday.

The shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, lived with his parents in a suburb of Jacksonville, Sheriff T.K. Waters told a press conference. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.